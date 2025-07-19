Japan's PM Ishiba faces uphill battle in upper house election with US tariffs and prices rising

TOKYO — Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba faces an increasingly uphill battle in Sunday's upper house election, and a loss could worsen political instability at a time of daunting challenges, such as rising prices and high U.S. tariffs.
A poor performance would not immediately trigger a change of government but it would deepen uncertainty over his fate and Japan's future path.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party suffered a humiliating loss in a lower house election in October as its usual supporters registered their unhappiness over past corruption scandals and high prices. Ishiba is struggling to regain voter confidence.
His minority government has since been forced into making concessions to the opposition to get legislation through the Diet, or parliament. That has hindered its ability to quickly deliver effective measures to curb rising prices and win wage increases. On top of shortages and soaring prices for rice, a traditional staple, Ishiba has been stymied by President Donald Trump's tariff demands.
Frustrated voters are rapidly turning to emerging populist parties, including one that is promoting anti-foreign policies and backpedaling on gender equality and diversity.
Here's a look at Sunday's election:
Instability, win or lose
Ishiba has set a low bar for the vote — a simple majority. Half of the 248 seats for six-year terms in the upper house are being decided, and the LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito would need to win a combined 50. Added to the 75 coalition-held seats that are not being contested in this election, it would be a big retreat from the 141 seats the coalition held before the election.