Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index up 5.5% as world markets gyrate under tariffs uncertainty

BANGKOK — Asian markets opened higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 share benchmark up 5.5% after it fell nearly 8% a day earlier.
The rebound followed a wild day on Wall Street as U.S. stocks careened after President Donald Trump threatened to crank his double-digit tariffs higher.
The Nikkei 225 had jumped to 32,819.08 a half-hour after the market in Tokyo opened.
South Korea's Kospi gained 2% and markets in New Zealand and Australia also were higher.
Asian markets plunged on Monday, with stocks in Hong Kong diving 13.2% for their worst day since 1997, during the Asian financial crisis.
The S&P 500 ended down 0.2% on Monday as battered financial markets watched to see what Trump will do next in his trade war. If other countries agree to trade deals, he could lower his tariffs and avoid a possible recession. But if he sticks with tariffs for the long haul, stock prices may fall further.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 349 points, or 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite edged up by 0.1%.
All three indexes started the day sharply lower, and the Dow plunged as many as 1,700 points following even worse losses elsewhere in the world. But it suddenly surged to a gain of nearly 900 points in the late morning. The S&P 500, meanwhile, went from a loss of 4.7% to a leap of 3.4%, which would have been its biggest jump in years.