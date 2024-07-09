TOKYO — Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index logged a record high close on Tuesday, gaining 2% to 41,580.17.
The Nikkei 225 index also hit a record high last week, propelled skyward by strong buying enthusiasm and gains on Wall Street.
Both foreign and domestic investors have piled into the Japanese market in recent months even as the economy has slowed. Part of the attraction is the weakness of the Japanese yen, which is trading at 34-year lows against the dollar.
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Stock market today: Japan's Nikkei 225 index logs record close, as markets track rally on Wall St
Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday, with Tokyo's benchmark hitting another record, after Wall Street benchmarks reached more milestones.
Business
Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index logs another record high close as world markets rally
Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index logged a record high close on Tuesday, gaining 2% to 41,580.17.
Business
Women gradually rise in Japanese politics but face deep challenges
Eight years ago, Yuriko Koike became the first woman to lead Tokyo, beating her male predecessor. She won her third term as governor Sunday, and one of her closest rivals was a woman.
Business
Here's what to know about Boeing agreeing to plead guilty to fraud in 737 Max crashes
Boeing will have a felony conviction if it follows through on an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to fraud in connection with approval of its 737 Max before two of the planes crashed, killing 346 people off the coast of Indonesia and in Ethiopia.
Business
Stock market today: Asian shares trade mostly higher after S&P 500, Nasdaq reach more records
Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after Wall Street benchmarks reached more milestones.