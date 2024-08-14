TOKYO — Japan's NHK TV says Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told his party executives that he will not seek another term as leader.
Wires
Japan's NHK TV says Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told his party executives that he will not seek another term as leader
Japan's NHK TV says Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told his party executives that he will not seek another term as leader.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 14, 2024 at 1:45AM
More from Wires
See More
Wires
Judge again declines Trump's request to step aside from hush money case, with ex-president's sentencing set next month
Judge again declines Trump's request to step aside from hush money case, with ex-president's sentencing set next month.