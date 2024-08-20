Japan's governing party to choose its head who will also be the new prime minister on Sept. 27

The LDP election committee chief Ichiro Aisawa said Tuesday that his party takes seriously the loss of public trust due to the scandals and that it has set a 15-day campaign period, instead of the usual 12 days, beginning Sept. 12 so voters have more time to study the candidates' visions and policies. He also called on potential candidates to make their campaign as frugal as possible, ''taking into consideration the public criticisms over money and politics.''