Wires

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shoots up in early Thursday trading, gaining more than 2,000 points

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shoots up in early Thursday trading, gaining more than 2,000 points.

The Associated Press
April 10, 2025 at 12:24AM

TOKYO — Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shoots up in early Thursday trading, gaining more than 2,000 points.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shoots up in early Thursday trading, gaining more than 2,000 points

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shoots up in early Thursday trading, gaining more than 2,000 points.

Wires

Trump says Israel would be 'leader' of military strike against Iran if Tehran doesn't give up nuclear program

Wires

Supreme Court allows Trump's firings of independent agency board members to take effect, for now