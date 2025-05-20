TOKYO — Japan's agriculture minister Taku Eto says he has submitted his resignation over inappropriate remark on rice.
Japan's agriculture minister Taku Eto says he has submitted his resignation over inappropriate remark on rice
Japan's agriculture minister Taku Eto says he has submitted his resignation over inappropriate remark on rice.
The Associated Press
May 20, 2025 at 11:36PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Texas man is executed 13 years to the day of a convenience store robbery in which he set an elderly clerk on fire
Texas man is executed 13 years to the day of a convenience store robbery in which he set an elderly clerk on fire.