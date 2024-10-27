Wires

Japanese premier Ishiba's ruling coalition is certain to lose a majority in parliamentary vote, NHK public TV says

By The Associated Press

October 27, 2024 at 3:36PM

TOKYO — Japanese premier Ishiba's ruling coalition is certain to lose a majority in parliamentary vote, NHK public TV says.

