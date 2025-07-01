Japanese manufacturers are slightly more optimistic despite Trump tariff worries

TOKYO — Business sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers has improved slightly, according to a survey by Japan's central bank released Tuesday, although worries persist over President Donald Trump's tariffs.
The Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey said an index for large manufacturers rose to plus 13 from plus 12 in March, when it marked the first dip in a year. The survey is an indicator of companies foreseeing good conditions minus those feeling pessimistic.
Major manufacturers include auto and electronics sectors, whose exports to the U.S. drive the Japanese economy.
U.S. auto tariffs are a worry for major manufacturers like Toyota Motor Corp., but some analysts note global auto sales have held up relatively well in recent months.
The U.S. has imposed 25% tariffs on auto imports. Japanese automakers have plants in Mexico, where Trump has announced a separate set of tariffs. The U.S. has also imposed 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum.
Japanese officials have been talking frequently with the Trump administration, stressing that Japan is a key U.S. ally.
Trump posted on his social media site Monday that Japan wasn't buying enough rice from the U.S. ''They won't take our RICE, and yet they have a massive rice shortage,'' the president wrote, adding that a letter to Japan was coming.
Also on Monday, National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett told reporters at the White House that Trump ''is going to finalize the frameworks we negotiated with a whole bunch of countries after the weekend.''