Minnesotans worried huge Japanese book collection would be lost. Now two new libraries will save it.

Unable to afford textbooks while growing up on Japan’s northwest coast, Yoko Breckenridge would borrow them from friends and copy each chapter by hand.
Breckenridge, who married an American soldier and moved to Minnesota in the early 1960s, went on to collect tens of thousands of Japanese books. The collection made up a Japanese lending library she created in south Minneapolis.
Worried the materials would be thrown away when the library closed a few years ago, volunteers recently sorted thousands of Breckenridge’s books to fill two new libraries.
On Sunday, the Cha-Ami Japanese Cultural Center opened its new library in St. Anthony that has more than 2,000 of the books including children’s titles, Japanese literature and manga. The hope is for the collection to fill the void left by Breckenridge’s library, which for a long time served as a gathering space for residents to share meals and tell stories.
“That’s where people used to make friends,” said cultural center founder Shizuka Durgins, adding she would go to the duplex Breckenridge partially converted into a library to borrow books and listen to older residents’ stories.
“If Japanese people moved here for the first time, that was the first place people would go.”
On Sunday, dozens of residents sang traditional Japanese songs, snacked on onigiri and watched a tea ceremony at the grand opening of the library in St. Anthony. An ikebana display, showing the Japanese art of flower arranging, filled one room with irises, daffodils and other spring flowers.
At the center, located at 2855 Anthony Lane S., residents can check out books for free.