Japanese frigate arrives in Australia as Tokyo bids for defense deal

NEWCASTLE, Australia — A state-of-the-art Japanese warship has arrived in Australia as part of a high-stakes campaign to secure a $6.5 billion contract to build the country's next fleet of general-purpose frigates.
The JS Yahagi, a Mogami-class stealth frigate from Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, is docked in Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory in what appears a symbolic and strategic move aimed at strengthening defense ties with Australia and showcasing Japanese naval technology.
Japan's bid, led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, was short-listed in November for the Royal Australian Navy's SEA 3000 frigate project and is competing against Germany's MEKO A-200 offered by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.
The Australian Government is expected to select a preferred design later this year, with construction for 11 new vessels slated to begin the following year.
Japan would jointly develop and produce the frigates for the Australian navy.
Bolstering defense industry
As part of its military buildup, Japan is pushing to strengthen its largely domestic defense industry by participating in joint development, including a next-generation fighter jet with Britain and Italy, and promoting foreign sales like the Mogami-class ships.
In a sign of its commitment and heavy investment Japan has pledged to prioritize the RAN's order over its own naval procurement.