Japanese Emperor Naruhito meets Mongolian president to boost ties

The emperor has said it's part of his effort at atonement and remembrance of the tragedy of war fought in the name of his grandfather, Emperor Hirohito. While the vast majority of Japanese prisoners of war were taken to Siberia, around 12,000 to 14,000 ended up in Mongolia, which by war's end was fighting alongside the Russians against Japan. For decades after the war, Mongolia was virtually a Soviet armed camp trained at China, with most of its people pursuing their traditional herding lifestyle.