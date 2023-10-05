TOKYO — Japan has issued a tsunami advisory after an earthquake near its outlying islands. Officials say a potential tsunami could reach one meter in height.
The advisory, which appears to be the lowest level of warning, asks people on islands in the Izu chain, which stretches south from the center of the main Japanese island of Honshu, to stay away from coasts and river mouths, according to NHK TV.
Japan is one of the most earthquake prone places on earth. A massive quake in 2011 caused a tsunami that destroyed huge swaths of northern Japan and caused a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Philippine boats breach a Chinese coast guard blockade in a faceoff near a disputed shoal
Two Philippine supply boats breached a Chinese coast guard blockade in the South China Sea on Wednesday in a recurring confrontation near a disputed shoal some fear could spark a larger security crisis that could draw in the United States.
Business
Stock market today: Asian shares rise buoyed by Wall Street rally from bonds and oil prices
Asian shares mostly rose Thursday, boosted by a cheaper yen that's a plus for exporting economies in the region, although it recovered slightly in Asian trading.
Business
Fukushima nuclear plant starts 2nd release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea
Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant said it began releasing a second batch of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea on Thursday after the first round of discharges ended smoothly.
World
Japan has issued a tsunami advisory after an earthquake near its outlying islands
Japan has issued a tsunami advisory after an earthquake near its outlying islands. Officials say a potential tsunami could reach one meter in height.
Business
King Charles III's image to appear on Australian coins this year
An image of King Charles III will soon appear on Australian coins, more than a year after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, officials said Thursday.