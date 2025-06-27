Wires

Japan has executed a man who was convicted of murder after killing and dismembering nine people

Japan has executed a man who was convicted of murder after killing and dismembering nine people.

The Associated Press
June 27, 2025 at 2:12AM

TOKYO — Japan has executed a man who was convicted of murder after killing and dismembering nine people.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Japan has executed a man who was convicted of murder after killing and dismembering nine people

Japan has executed a man who was convicted of murder after killing and dismembering nine people.

Wires

The NBA draft resumes with St. Joseph's forward Rasheer Fleming headed to Phoenix via Minnesota with the 31st pick

Wires

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, Yankees' Aaron Judge are 1st players picked for MLB All-Star Game, elected as starters by fans