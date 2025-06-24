Japan conducts its first missile test on its own territory

World

TOKYO — Japan's army announced Tuesday that it conducted a missile test for the first time on Japanese territory.

The test-firing of the Type-88 surface-to-ship short range missile was conducted Tuesday at an army firing range in Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido.

Japan is accelerating its military buildup to acquire strike-back capabilities as a deterrence to China.

Japan has previously conducted missile tests overseas, including in the territories of its defense partners such as the United States and Australia.

