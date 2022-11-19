Another Round Of Snow Friday Night Into Saturday Morning

We are tracking another batch of snow that'll move across the state late Friday into early Saturday, with the potential of over an inch accumulating in parts of the metro and northern Minnesota. Expect some slick roads once again if you're heading out early Saturday morning.

_______________________________________________

Cold Saturday - Feeling More Like Subzero

While a few snow showers could linger into Saturday morning in the metro, we are expecting clouds to quickly decrease heading into the afternoon hours with cold conditions. Temperatures will remain fairly steady in the low to mid-teens throughout the day with strong winds.

Strong wind gusts up to 30 mph can be expected during the day, which will drive the feels-like temperature down into the subzero range. Make sure if you are heading out to the Gophers game that you are heavily bundled up!

Highs will be in the teens throughout the state on Saturday with that departing snow system and sunnier skies working in behind it. These highs will be up to 30F degrees below average!

_______________________________________________

Warming Into Thanksgiving Week

The good news is that we will see a warming trend as we head into the second half of the weekend and the first half of next week, with 20s and even low 30s expected with a mix of sun and clouds. This will lead to no pre-Thanksgiving travel issues across the region. However, if you are traveling on Thanksgiving Day we are watching the potential for snow showers. I'm not expecting it to be too heavy of snowfall right now (famous last words!)... more like the light snows we've seen this week (minus Monday). The European model brings four quick blasts of snow out of Canada between Thanksgiving morning and next Sunday morning - something to watch for at least the potential of slick roadways.

_______________________________________________

January Cold In November With Subzero Wind Chills

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

This past week has been a quick exercise in unpacking all the winter gear. Highs since last Friday have been at least 5F to 15F degrees below average. This is my first winter owning a house, so there has been store runs for snow shovels and deicer with the realization that "I'm not ready for winter!!!" Nor am I ready to see the heating bill next month...

Today will be another bitterly cold day - maybe as bitterly cold as a certain event ticket provider? Too soon? Temperatures will remain in the mid-teens (about 25F degrees below average) but feel subzero at times with winds gusting to 30 mph.

Warmer weather returns by early next week with no pre-Thanksgiving travel weather concerns out of the Twin Cities through Wednesday. There's the potential of at least some light snow for Thanksgiving Day travel - stay tuned.

Today we have 9 hours, 24 minutes of daylight in the Twin Cities, but it's a much different story in Utqiagvik (formerly Barrow) where it's their first day with no sunlight until January 23rd.

_______________________________________________

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SATURDAY: AM snow. Feels like -0s. Wake up 12. High 17. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. 30s return! Wake up 6. High 31. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing cloud cover. Wake up 18. High 30. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Some sunshine. Wake up 16. High 34. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun. Late night snow. Wake up 20. High 34. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Some light snow to head to grandma's. Wake up 26. High 33. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy. Late night snow potential. Wake up 24. High 32. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

November 19th

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 24 minutes, and 16 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 14 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Daylight?: December 3rd (8 hours, 59 minutes, 4 seconds)

*Latest Sunrise: December 30th-January 5th (7:51 AM)

*Earliest Sunset: December 5th-December 13th (4:31 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

November 19th

1981: Heavy snow with near blizzard conditions is observed over parts of the state. A two day total of 10.4 inches of snow was received at Minneapolis, which caused the inflated fabric of the Metrodome to collapse and rip.

1957: Snowstorm in Southeast Minnesota. A foot is dumped at Winona. Heavy crop losses.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

We will be watching two systems on Saturday. An area of low pressure in Canada will continue to bring snow chances across the Great Lakes, with heavy lake-effect snow continuing downwind of the Great Lakes. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure in the Gulf combined with a frontal boundary will lead to rain (heavy in spots) along the Gulf Coast.

Snow will continue to be measured in multiple feet through the weekend downwind of Lakes Erie and Ontario, including near Buffalo and in the Watertown areas of New York state. Over half a foot of snow could fall downwind of the other Great Lakes as well. Meanwhile, between a half inch and 2" of rain could fall along the Gulf Coast through the weekend, especially in the Houston area.

_______________________________________________

Qatar claims the 2022 FIFA World Cup is carbon neutral. It's not.

More from Grist: "The opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is just days away, and all eyes are on host country Qatar, which has been getting ready to host the international soccer tournament since 2010. The preparations for the event, which organizers pledged would be "carbon-neutral," have stirred up a significant amount of criticism related to worker exploitation and alleged human rights violations. Now, a climate watchdog group says the tournament's organizers, which include representatives from FIFA and the Qatar government, misled the public by undercounting carbon emissions in one key area: stadiums."

Xcel Energy is recruiting Minnesota cities to thwart governor's clean energy agenda

More from Energy and Policy Institute: "Xcel Energy is recruiting Minnesota cities to lobby against emissions reduction goals included in Governor Tim Walz's climate agenda, but its campaign is off to a sputtering start after staff in several municipalities questioned the legitimacy of the effort and wondered whether it would undercut their own climate goals. Xcel began approaching cities to join its Carbon-Free Future MN Coalition and lobby state officials earlier this year. At the same time, Chris Clark, president of Xcel's Minnesota operations, participated in a stakeholder process to help shape Walz's climate objectives. Clark was involved in discussions on the Climate Action Framework, which set a goal of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 – a decade ahead of Xcel's corporate goal and in closer alignment with the swift action scientists say is needed to avoid the most catastrophic consequences of climate change."

This startup is adding a battery to induction stoves

More from Canary Media: "Electrifying homes is an essential strategy for reducing the carbon emissions that cause climate change. That means replacing gas boilers and furnaces for water and space heating with heat pumps, swapping out cars with internal combustion engines for electric vehicles and — perhaps most contentiously — getting rid of gas ranges in favor of induction stoves. But the electrical systems in many residences can't support the increased electric load of running all these appliances, and installing them can require costly and complicated panel and wiring upgrades. Impulse, a San Francisco–based company that launched this week, aims to tackle this issue by bringing to market a newly designed induction stove. The startup joins a growing number of companies entering the home-electrification space."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser