Jansen has HR and 3 RBIs, Bradley pitches 6 2/3 scoreless innings as the Rays beat Royals 5-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Danny Jansen hit a two-run home run and finished with three RBIs, Taj Bradley pitched two-hit ball for 6 2/3 scoreless innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Yandy Díaz and Jonathan Aranda had three hits apiece for the Rays.
José Caballero hit a two-out single in the second inning, and two pitches later Jansen followed with a homer that gave Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead.
Aranda led off the fourth with a single, advanced to third on throwing error when Jake Mangum reached on a fielder's choice, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jansen to make it 3-0.
Díaz and Curtis Mead hit back-to-back singles and Díaz scored when Aranda, with two out in the fifth, reached on a throwing error by starter Kris Bubic (6-5).
Junior Camerino doubled and later scored on a ground ball by Mangum in the seventh.
Kansas City's Maikel Garcia hit a two-out double and scored on a single by Vinnie Pasquantino to cap the scoring in the ninth.
Tampa Bay, in second place in the AL East behind the New York Yankees, has won three in a row and eight of 10.