Jannik Sinner shows no signs at Wimbledon of being unable to move past his epic French Open loss

No. 11 Elena Rybakina, the 2022 champion, was ousted in the third round by No. 23 Clara Tauson by a 7-6 (6), 6-3 score, yet another exit from a high seed. No. 7 Mirra Andreeva, an 18-year-old Russian, moved into Week 2 with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Hailey Baptiste of the United States. Andreeva will face defending champion Barbora Krejcikova or Emma Navarro next. Another fourth-round matchup was set up when No. 19 Liudmila Samsonova and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro advanced. Bouzas Maneiro, who defeated 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova in last year's first round, was a 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 winner over Dayana Yastremska, who eliminated No. 2 Coco Gauff in this year's first round. No. 22 Flavio Cobolli earned his debut trip to a major's round of 16 by defeating No. 15 Jakub Mensik 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.