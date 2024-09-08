NEW YORK — Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in straight sets to win the U.S. Open for his second Grand Slam title this year.
Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in straight sets to win the U.S. Open for his second Grand Slam title this year
Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in straight sets to win the U.S. Open for his second Grand Slam title this year.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 8, 2024 at 8:34PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
President Tebboune and his challengers jointly accuse Algeria's election authority of discrepancies in reported results
President Tebboune and his challengers jointly accuse Algeria's election authority of discrepancies in reported results.