LONDON — Jannik Sinner beats 2-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to win his first Wimbledon title.
Jannik Sinner beats 2-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to win his first Wimbledon title
Jannik Sinner beats 2-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to win his first Wimbledon title.
The Associated Press
July 13, 2025 at 6:25PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Multiple people injured in shooting at a Kentucky church after suspect shot a state trooper, authorities say
Multiple people injured in shooting at a Kentucky church after suspect shot a state trooper, authorities say.