JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Janesville man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that he killed his girlfriend's young daughter.
Steven Horan, 30, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in Rock County. According to the complaint, Horan lived at a home with his girlfriend and her 15-month-old daughter. He was caring for the girl when she suffered the fatal injuries on March 7, The Janesville Gazette reported.
The complaint says Horan was alone with the girl at the time, and her mother came home to find her lifeless.
Police say the girl was beaten. An official cause of death has not been made public.
