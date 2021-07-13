JANESVILLE, Wis. — A Democratic businesswoman from Janesville announced Tuesday that she is running for Congress in a bid to win the southeast Wisconsin seat currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil.

Ann Roe, president of Downtown Janesville Inc., a business association, said she has lived in Janesville for the past 25 years, working as an educator, small business owner and fundraiser for local civic organizations. She has lectured at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and owns Custom College Solutions, a business that helps high school students preparing for college.

"Our community needs a representative who is going to put our families at the center of the debate in Washington," Roe said in a statement. "Someone who is going to ensure that our community is attracting good jobs, that our children are getting the support they need to stay in Southeast Wisconsin and succeed in a global economy, and that we are fixing our infrastructure for the next generation of business owners and innovators."

Steil was first elected to represent Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District in 2018, succeeding former House Speaker Paul Ryan who retired. Steil won by 19 points in 2020 and has yet to announce whether he is seeking a third term.

The district covers Kenosha and Racine counties and parts of Milwaukee, Waukesha and Rock counties.