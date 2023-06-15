POP/ROCK

Janelle Monáe featuring Doechii, "The Age of Pleasure"

Her new album announces its intentions in its title: It's all about physical, carnal joy as self-affirmation, underlined by Monáe's full-spectrum mastery of African-diaspora music. "She's a mystic sexy creature," Monáe sings in "Phenomenal," adding, "She's a god and I'm a believer." The groove is spring-loaded, Caribbean-tinged and jazzy, and it works through ever-changing variations — with call-and-response vocals, teasing guitar lines, electronics and horns — on the way to a seamless segue into the next song, "Haute."

JON PARELES, New York Times

PinkPantheress, "Angel"

"One day my baby just went away," British pop star PinkPantheress sings on this aching, bittersweet new track from the soundtrack to the upcoming movie "Barbie." No grand tragedy has occurred here — just some run-of-the-mill ghosting. Still, PinkPantheress manages to squeeze pathos out of the story, thanks to a dreamy melody and a vocal delivery that blends wide-eyed optimism with creeping doubt: "Everyone tells me life was hard but it's a piece of cake," she sings, "even if Johnny hasn't answered in a couple days." Ken would never!

LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times

Rosalía, "Tuya"

"Tuya" ("Yours") is the kind of song Rosalía can apparently toss off at will: a lilting tune carrying a cheerful, amorous boast. "Sex with me is mind-blowing," she promises. The production, as usual, goes genre hopping: plucked notes on a Japanese koto, a reggaeton beat, some flamenco handclaps and vocal quavers and, for the big finale, a slamming gabber techno beat and hyperpop pitch-shifted vocals. For Rosalía, they're all within easy reach.

JON PARELES, New York Times

Jessie Murph and Maren Morris, "Texas"

Morris has made it her business to prove that country singers listen outside that limited format. Her latest collaboration is with the broody goth-pop songwriter Murph, and they take mutual delight in slinging radio-unfriendly words in "Texas," one of Murph's typically dark, unhappy accusations. Murph and Morris sing about consequences that a man has shrugged off. "I'm cold, I'm lost, I'm ruined/And you go back to Texas," Murph sings. The video is set at a rodeo, but cowboy hats, mandolin and fiddle can't lift the darkness.

JON PARELES, New York Times

