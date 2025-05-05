Janelle Monáe embraces dandyism at the Met Gala with help from an Oscar winner and tequila diamond

Monáe is one of the many cultural powerhouses leading Black dandyism into the fashion spotlight at the Met Gala, as the Metropolitan Museum of Art unveils its new costume exhibit, ''Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.'' It marks the Met's first show centered exclusively on Black designers and the first in more than two decades to spotlight menswear. It's also a tribute to the rich legacy of dandyism, a style that has long carved space for radical self-expression, especially for those overlooked or misunderstood.