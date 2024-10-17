Jane Fonda to receive lifetime achievement award from actors' guild

In her over six decades in the business, Fonda has won two Oscars — for ''Klute'' and ''Coming Home" — two BAFTA Awards, an Emmy and seven Golden Globes. With an activist spirit spanning back to her antiwar protests in the 1960s and 70s, she's also used her platform to advocate for gender equality, civil rights and environmental issues. Last year, Fonda spent her 85th birthday raising $1 million for a non-profit in Georgia aimed at educating school-aged children to make healthy life decisions.