Duluth couple makes it home after harrowing week stuck in Peru
A Duluth couple finally got home Sunday night after being stranded for nearly a week in Peru as the country was embroiled in violent protests.Matt…
Local
Accomplice pleads guilty to child sex trafficking conspiracy allegedly helmed by GOP donor Lazzaro
Gisela Castro Medina is expected to testify against Anton Lazzaro at his March 2023 trial.
Gophers
New Gophers volleyball coach Keegan Cook welcomes major expectations
Gophers AD Mark Coyle said the goal was to hire someone to help the program take the next step, winning a national championship.
High Schools
Christmas Wrestling Tournament produces familiar champions
The big event in Rochester revealed that wrestlers expected to succeed are doing just that.
www.startribune.com
Jan. 6 Committee convenes for final time
The House Jan. 6 committee urged the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, delivering what it called a "roadmap to justice" in response to the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection.