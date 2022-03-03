Ben Johnson knows the future is bright for Gophers basketball with Jamison Battle, but the first-year coach's lack of depth inside this season continued to be a major setback.

Senior starting big man Eric Curry was sidelined with an injury on Wednesday night at Maryland, the ninth game missed this season by one of Johnson's rotation players.

Playing shorthanded isn't something new for the Gophers, but even Battle's career-high 39 points weren't enough to overcome the absence of one of their top post players in a 84-73 loss against the Terrapins at XFINITY Center.

Battle scored the most points for the Gophers since Marcus Carr's 41-point effort in a loss at Nebraska last season, including a three-pointer to cut it 70-68 with 2 1/2 minutes in the game.

But Maryland used an 8-0 run in the next minute to pull away late and give Johnson's team its eighth straight defeat on the road.

The Gophers (13-15, 4-15) were within striking distance trailing 41-37 at halftime, but the opposing game plan was clear from the opening tip: attack the paint.

Curry, a 6-9, 245-pound sixth-year forward, watched from the bench as Maryland constantly threw the ball inside and drove into the lane to put pressure on the U's highly vulnerable interior defense.

The Terrapins (15-15, 7-12) had 28 of their 46 points in the paint in the first half alone, but they weren't able to pull away early after struggling to contain Minnesota's top scorer.

Battle had 20 points in the first half to lead the Gophers. Payton Willis also had 11 of his 21 points in the first half.

Willis, who nearly led his team back from 27 points down in Sunday's 84-79 loss against Indiana, picked up where he left off from senior night over the weekend. The senior point guard had a memorable final home game with 28 points on seven three-pointers.

On Wednesday, Willis scored his team's first eight points of the game to help give Battle more open looks early, but he had to sit midway through the first half with two fouls.

That put even more on Battle's shoulders to carry the load, but he delivered. One possession in the first half was a sign of his aggressiveness. Battle didn't settle for his smooth jump shot and drove baseline for an emphatic one-hand dunk.

Minnesota's coaches challenged Battle to attack the rim more consistently this year. In his previous two road games, the former DeLaSalle standout relied more on his outside shot and struggled in blowout losses at Penn State and Ohio State.

Being less one dimensional with his offense was a point of emphasis for him Wednesday. Battle followed a step-back three-pointer with his second dunk of the game to cut Minnesota's deficit to 47-44 early in the second half.

The former DeLaSalle star's career-high was 29 points last season at George Washington and he tied that mark with a jumper to pull within 49-46, but a tough foul call gave the home team back the momentum.

Sean Sutherlin, who had been the U's top bench scorer this season, was called for a flagrant 1 foul slapping down hard on Hakim Hart's layup attempt with 13:38 remaining. Maryland used that sequence to eventually lead by as many as 13 points.

But the Gophers were determined to end their road losing streak. Battle's two free throws capped a 15-5 run to make it 66-63 with four minutes to play in the game.

After going away from the post for most of the second half, the Terrapins answered with their 46th point in the paint on a basket from Donta Scott.

