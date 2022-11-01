Gophers' top returning player Jamison Battle is not expected to play in the Nov. 7 season opener vs. Western Michigan while recovering from foot surgery, Ben Johnson said at Tuesday's news conference.

"Thankfully it's a low level surgery, so legitimately it could be a week-to-week thing," Johnson said. "Realistically do I think he's going to be back for Game 1? Probably not. Then you just assess it after that how he heals. Hopefully, he's a quick healer."

Battle, who was an All-Big Ten preseason selection, is sidelined for Wednesday's exhibition against St. Olaf. He also did not participate in the team's closed scrimmage last month against Colorado State.

The 6-7 former DeLaSalle star led the Gophers in scoring (17.5 points per game), rebounding (6.3) and three-pointers (75) last season after transferring from George Washington.

Battle's injury happened in practice last month and just gradually got worse over time to the point where surgery was the best option to help him for this season, Johnson said.

A two-week recovery timetable is possible for Battle's type of injury (bone spur), so that would mean having his season debut against DePaul on Nov. 14 or Central Michigan on Nov. 17. The U's first road trip is just before Thanksgiving, playing Nov. 21 and Nov. 23 in the SoCal Challenge in California.

"So much of it kind of depends on how it heals," Johnson said. "We're obviously going to do everything we can to protect all of our guys."

The Gophers, who were 13-17 overall and 4-14 in the Big Ten last season, already suffered season-ending knee injuries for the second straight year to forwards Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen, but they have more depth this season.

Eight newcomers could make their debut Wednesday, including Morehead State transfer Ta'Lon Cooper, North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia, and freshmen Braeden Carrington, Pharrel Payne, Jaden Henley and Joshua Ola-Joseph.

Johnson said the exhibition game Wednesday would give the Gophers an opportunity to see how they'll replace Battle in the lineup until he's healthy enough to return.

"It's going to give a lot of guys experience, which is what we needed," Johnson said. "If we can bridge that gap, it can help our season and our team."