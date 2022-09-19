Jamie Yuccas is returning to the early shift.

The Maple Grove native, who previously co-hosted "WCCO This Morning," will serve as one of the anchors for a new seven-hour block of morning news programming on KCAL 9, the CBS-owned station in Los Angeles. She's expected to be behind the desk from 7 to 10 a.m. when the show launches this fall.

Yuccas will continue as a CBS News correspondent, a role she has had since 2015, covering both breaking news and feature stories. She will also continue to fill in as a co-host on "CBS This Morning" and host Nickelodeon's "Nick News."

"Creating a hybrid role that is perfectly aligned with Jamie's experience and strengths as a journalist and storyteller represents a seminal moment in the continuing unification of our local-to-global news organization," said Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. "This truly is a best-of-all-worlds opportunity for both Jamie and CBS."

Yuccas said the opportunity will give her a chance to broaden her anchor work.

"I can't wait to get started," she said.

It's a time of great change for the fast-rising Minnesotan. She also recently announced her engagement to Bobby Maslar, a pilot.