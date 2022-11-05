In the worst year for U.S. Treasuries ever, it is the ultra-long end that investors should be most worried about.

Yields across the curve are at multiyear peaks as the Federal Reserve has yanked up interest rates to battle 40-year-high inflation, while duration risk — a bond's increased sensitivity to price changes over longer time frames — is also weighing heavily on the long end.

Crucially though, "term premium" is back. This is the compensation investors demand for taking on interest rate risk over a bond's lifetime, or put another way, for buying a longer-dated bond rather than rolling over shorter-term debt.

After decades of decline, even into negative territory, term premium is rising again. A secular shift may be underway.

There's no fixed formula for calculating it, so estimates can vary significantly. But three different Fed models all tell the same story: Whether it's due to fears over inflation, liquidity, or supply and demand risks, investors want to be paid a higher rate of interest for lending to Uncle Sam long term.

"We are in a tectonic phase of monetary policy and you are getting asset dislocations across the board, including long bonds," said Solomon Tadesse, head of North American Quant Strategies at Societe Generale.

Dysfunction at the long end can quickly spread to the rest of the bond complex and financial markets more broadly. Look at the blowup in 30-year gilts a few weeks ago that froze the U.K. mortgage market, forced the Bank of England to intervene, and slammed sterling to a record low against the dollar.

For most of the last 50 years the term premium has been positive, and since the early 1980s it has fallen, following the general downward path of interest rates. The trillions of dollars worth of bonds purchased by the Fed in response to the 2007-2009 financial crisis then pushed the term premium into negative territory.

But the Fed is now raising rates aggressively and has begun trimming its asset holdings. There is concern about where the marginal demand for long bonds will come from — many foreign central banks are selling Treasurys for currency market intervention purposes, and the U.S. central bank is stepping back, too.

Like other parts of the bond curve, the 30-year yield is at its highest in more than a decade.

If the Fed is successful in driving down inflation or the economy goes into recession, more investors will flock to 30-year bonds. But right now they are aren't getting paid enough to lock into long-dated bonds, especially the 30-year space.