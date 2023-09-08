Jamie Langenbrunner, a Cloquet native who was a two-time Stanley Cup champion during his 16-year NHL career, was among five chosen in the Class of 2023 for the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.

Also named to the Hall, with the induction ceremonies scheduled for Dec. 6 in Boston, were Dustin Brown, Brian Burke, Katie King Crowley and Brian Murphy.

Langenbrunner scored 243 goals and had 420 assists in 1,109 games in the NHL, winning Cups with Dallas in 1999 and New Jersey in 2003. He was captain of the Devils for four seasons.

He was the 35th overall pick in the 1993 draft by Dallas after his junior season at Cloquet High School. He played the next year with Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League rather than pursue a college path and made his NHL debut the following season.

Langenbrunner, who finished his career with St. Louis, played for the U.S. Olympic team in 2998 and 2010, when he was captain of the silver-medal entry. He also skated in two world junior championships and the 2004 World Cup of Hockey.

The 48-year-old is an assistant general manager with the Boston Bruins.

Brown, from Ithaca, N.Y., captained the Los Angeles Kings to a pair of Stanley Cup titles and played 18 seasons in the NHL, scoring 325 goals. His 1,296 games — all with the Kings — are seventh most among American players in league history. He is also a two-time Olympian.

Burke played high school hockey at Edina before playing in college at Providence, where he was born. After a brief pro career, he became a lawyer and player agent before joining the Vancouver front office. He was general manager of the Canucks, Ducks and Maple Leafs, and also was a team president for Calgary and Pittsburgh.

King Crowley played nine seasons with the U.S. women's national team (1997-2006) and won an Olympic gold medal in 1998. She is head coach of the women's team at Boston College.

Murphy was a referee in more than 2,000 NHL games in 32 seasons and officiated in nine Stanley Cup Finals. The Dover, N.H., native started his career as a college hockey referee.

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame is located in Eveleth, Minn. The 2023 class will bring membership in the Hall to 200.