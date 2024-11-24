MILWAUKEE — Jamichael Stillwell had 22 points in Milwaukee’s 69-65 win over St. Thomas on Sunday.
Jamichael Stillwell scores 22 to lead Milwaukee to 69-65 victory over St. Thomas-Minnesota
The Associated Press
November 24, 2024 at 11:56PM
Stillwell added eight rebounds for the Panthers (5-2). Aaron Franklin had 15 points and eight rebounds. AJ McKee added nine points.
Drake Dobbs led the way for the Tommies (4-4) with 16 points and five assists. Kendall Blue added 11 points and Miles Barnstable scored 10 with two steals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
