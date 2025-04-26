James Wood's single scores CJ Abrams from first in 9th inning as Nationals beat Mets 5-4

Nimmo and Vientos opened the fourth with singles before Nationals first baseman Nathaniel Lowe stabbed Jesse Winker's 107-mph shot for the first out. Lowe jogged a couple steps toward first before throwing to Abrams at shortstop. He stepped on the bag for the second out and tagged Nimmo for the third before lobbing it back to Lowe as precautionary measure. The play was not reviewed despite Mets manager Carlos Mendoza arguing Winker's liner hit the ground.