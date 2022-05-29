As the saying goes, there are two wolves within you. One is dark, and one is light. The one you feed the most gets pancreatitis.

No — wait, that's not it. The one you feed the most becomes the strongest, I guess.

But doesn't that depend what you feed it? If I have an evil wolf and good wolf inside, I'm going to feed the bad one nothing but Lucky Charms, all day. And he'll eat it.

The other one gets a nice hamburger. That way, if I do have to do something evil, I'll be unable to do much dark stuff, because of bad nutrition and poor teeth.

I thought of the adage the other day when I realized that my car has two women, and I feed them differently. One is Irish. The other isn't.

Let's consider the first, which is the one I feed the most.

It's a setting on my phone: Irish Female. The phone comes with many voices for announcing things. There's an Australian male ("That's not an e-mail. This ... is an e-mail") and several British options that all sound posh and faintly contemptuous. If I wanted a British voice, I would either want a slurry football-fan. Oi! Some wanker sent you a message! Should I tell him to (beep) right off then? Or I'd want an obsequious butler voice that said "Very good, sir." Although they can be a bit passive-aggressive when they wish.

"Phone servant, what is the fastest way to Motley?" I'm sure I don't know, sir."

Anyway, the Irish lass is charming, except when she's in the car. Then the voice gets lower and a bit impatient, and she also sounds like she's gargling porridge. I googled "why does my Irish servant sound like she's underwater," and I got links to pages about the Titanic.

The other voice is the car's native voice. I think I had the car for three months before I heard it, and I had to check the rearview mirror to see if someone was sitting in the back seat. "Who's there?" Oh, it's the car's voice. I never hear her, because Irish McGargle usually handles all the phone calls and other commands.

It makes you wonder if car voice is happy she got the job, or feels like an understudy. On one hand, it's not a bad job. It's better than her mom's career. She was stuck doing time and temperature on the phone. At least the car voice gets out of the house and sees things.

Her sister was the voice for "Please listen carefully, as our menu options have changed." She gets a royalty on that one. Lives in Florida. Retired. Volunteers doing elevator floor call-outs in a seniors condo.

Lady Car Voice ought to do more, though. The other day I got in, buckled up, pressed the red start button and was greeted by a series of bongs that indicated something was wrong. The trunk was open? No. A door ajar? No. The hood popped? No, it doesn't bong for that.

Once I hit the trunk button when reaching for the gas-lid lever, and the hood came open ever so slightly. Little did I know that this disabled the walk-away lock feature, whereby you stroll away from the car whistling with devil-may-care unconcern, and it beeps to let you know your keys are in the car. I'd stop, wait, look at the car: "What? Are you mad? Separation anxiety? I'll be right back. Don't worry."

Besides, it doesn't always work. Eventually I found out that the infinitesimally-ajar hood overrode the walk-away security feature, and I had to google why. It's not as if Lady Car Voice had anything to say on the matter.

Not in her job description.

Anyway. The bonging was explained by a new message on the screen: Keyfob Battery Low. Great. I would, of course, ignore it, until it no longer worked, and this would happen when I was 30 miles from home and the drawer with the batteries. How could I get in my car then?

Well, maybe I could walk to a store and get a battery, except they'll be out, because of the latest supply chain issue. Maybe I could wait for someone else in the parking lot and ask to borrow their battery, for just a second. Excuse me, do you mind if I, a stranger, at night, temporarily disable your means of escape? No, that wouldn't work.

I'm hoping that Lady Car Voice will warn me when the battery's about to go, but I have the feeling that when I find myself locked out, Lady Car Voice will say, "Why don't you ask Irish McGargle to call you an Uber? She's the one you feed the most." Then I'd turn on my phone, only to find it was dead: Turns out it wasn't really charging when I plugged it in, because Lady Car Voice wasn't going to give that bossy know-it-all any of her juice.

I'm thinking of adding Alexa to the car. Another wolf to feed, but maybe she can make peace.

