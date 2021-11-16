As a boy, James Lincoln Peterson grew up along the Mississippi River, climbing its bluffs and scanning its beds for interesting bugs.

As a man, he led the Science Museum of Minnesota as it built a new, $125 million facility on the banks of the same river.

"That just captured his imagination," said his wife, the Rev. Susan Peterson. "Making use of the river was like coming home to the thing he loved so much as a child."

After serving as the Science Museum's president and CEO from 1984 to 2003, Peterson became president of his alma mater, Gustavus Adophus College in St. Peter, Minn.

"The path of my life has been a winding one — like a river," he said in 1996.

Peterson died Oct. 29 after living with pancreatic cancer for more than three years. He was 78.

Born in Kewanee, Ill., Peterson spent much of his childhood in Red Wing. His father, Reinold Peterson, was a Lutheran minister who preached in Swedish. Peterson never considered going into the ministry, he told a reporter, "nor did I plan to become a pastor's spouse."

But at Gustavus, he met Susan, who would become senior pastor of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in St. Paul. ("Poor thing," she said, "he was surrounded.") She found him to be down-to-Earth, smart and, above all, kind.

"We enjoyed each other," she said. "We challenged each other. We grew together."

He got his bachelor's degree in biology and, after teaching high school science, earned a doctorate at the University of Nebraska in entomology. He became an ecologist for the National Commission on Water Quality in Washington, D.C., and eventually landed at the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia.

The museum president asked him to take over the development office, a job that involved exhibits and education. "All of a sudden I became a museum person," he said.

The Science Museum recruited him from there. Peterson didn't have much experience leading an organization, noted Duane Kocik, the museum's longtime CFO. "But he hit the ground running and won everybody over."

The museum's home then was small, aging and inefficient. Frost bloomed inside conference room windows so thick that it could be scraped off. Peterson "put all the pieces together" for a grand new building in downtown St. Paul, Kocik said, enlisting politicians and foundations with his soft, Minnesota approach. Under his leadership, the number of employees, donors and visitors swelled.

Gustavus called, and Peterson returned to the campus that he, his mother and his daughter, Erika, had loved. (His son, Hans, "defected," his wife Susan joked, attending St. Olaf College.) It was a calling, his chance to give back.

He strengthened the college's relationship with Sweden and introduced a new academic leadership model with a provost at its head. He led from within, via listening and collaboration, said President Rebecca Bergman.

"He was a builder of community here," she said. "People liked him. People trusted him."

Peterson spent a year as interim president of Northland College, in Ashland, Wis., stabilizing things. Then, he and his wife went to London where, while she served as interim pastor, he scouted spots for walks and meals together.

He was a curious, tenderhearted father and grandfather. Toward the end of every family meal, Peterson would say, "OK, I have a question for you," launching a deep discussion during which each person would get their turn.

Peterson's survivors also include his brothers Tim and Paul, brother-in-law Rick and grandchildren Sam and Peter. His ashes were inurned at Gustavus, steps from where he and Susan met.

Jenna Ross • 612-673-7168