James Earl Jones' Darth Vader voice lives on through AI. Voice actors see promise and peril in that

Jones, who overcame a childhood stutter, said in previous interviews that he was ''happy to be able to talk at all, because there was time when I couldn't.'' His goal, he said, was for his voice to be clear. Speaking with The Associated Press in 1994, he said that he tried to make Darth Vader ''more human and more interesting.'' But George Lucas, the filmmaker who created ''Star Wars," advised him to ''go back to a very narrow band of expression'' because the mechanical parts of the villain's body would make it difficult for him to sound more human.