Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson tie for the top wide receiver in a vote by AP writers

Ja'Marr Chase achieved the receiving triple crown. Justin Jefferson has rewritten receiving records in his first five seasons.
So which superstar pass-catcher is the best wide receiver in the NFL?
It's a tie, according to a panel of eight AP Pro Football Writers who ranked the top five players at the position, basing selections on current status entering the 2025 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second- through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.
Chase and Jefferson each received four first-place votes and four seconds.
Amon-Ra St. Brown finished third, CeeDee Lamb was fourth and AJ Brown placed fifth. Tyreek Hill, Garrett Wilson, Terry McLaurin and Mike Evans also received votes.
1 (tie). JA'MARR CHASE, Cincinnati Bengals
Chase led the league in receptions (127), yards receiving (1,708) and touchdown catches (17) last season, becoming just the sixth wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to win the receiving triple crown.
He was a unanimous All-Pro selection and teamed with Tee Higgins to give quarterback Joe Burrow two dynamic playmakers.