Minneapolis will soon have one more City Council member: Jamal Osman.

The city announced Friday that Osman had beaten out 10 other candidates for the chance to represent the city’s Sixth Ward, which is one of the most diverse in Minneapolis. The results are technically unofficial and must be certified, but that is often considered a formality.

If all goes as planned, Osman will join the council at a time when it is juggling multiple crises: the coronavirus pandemic, the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing, and a vexing question of to how to respond to an increase in homeless encampments.

Some of the effects of the city’s turbulent year can be most deeply felt in the Sixth Ward, which includes the neighborhoods of Cedar-Riverside, Elliot Park, Phillips West, Seward, Stevens Square and Ventura Village.

Those neighborhoods include some of the highest concentrations of coronavirus cases in the city, according to data collected by the city. They also include parks where dozens of homeless people have set up camps following the pandemic and uprising surrounding Floyd’s killing.

City Clerk Casey Carl announced during Friday morning’s City Council meeting that Osman had been declared the unofficial winner after tabulating three rounds of ranked-choice voting. If his win is confirmed, Osman will be sworn into office Aug. 28.

Osman will bring the City Council back to its full complement of 13 members and will likely play a crucial role in settling controversial issues, such as how to remake the police department.

The Sixth Ward has been without a council member since April, when Abdi Warsame left to take the helm at the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority.

The city charter requires special elections to be held within 90 days of a vacancy, but, as was the case in this instance, that sometimes conflicts with a Minnesota law that says most special elections can only be held on one of five specific dates.

Voters will decide in November whether to update the charter to minimize those conflicts. If they approve the ballot question, the city will have to hold special elections on a state-sanctioned Election Day that is “more than 90 days from the date of vacancy.”

Staff writer Miguel Otárola contributed to this report.