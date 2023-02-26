Jamal James landed an enormous number of punches in his return from a 16-month layoff and pounded out a unanimous decision over Argentina's Alberto Palmetta on Saturday night at the Minneapolis Armory.

James, the welterweight contender from Minneapolis, had his anticipated return to the ring last fall delayed by a third bout with COVID-19.

James towered over Palmetta, listed at 5-9, and the decision was lopsided (99-91, 98-92, 98-92), but it never appeared he was going to finish off his opponent. The Argentinian kept coming forward, taking his shots, and delivering his share of punches.

The winner had mentioned fatigue to his corner – citing "COVID'' – during the middle rounds and said on the television broadcast after the win:

"I'm pretty sure everybody could see the layoff did affect me … I had a lot of rust on me. I'm glad I was able to get in there against a tough guy like that and push me mentally.

"I left a lot on the table. I've been off a long time. I need to step it up, I know that.''

James, now 34, had last fought on Oct. 30, 2021, losing his share of the WBA title to Radzhab Butaev on a ninth-round stoppage. He's now 28-2 for his pro career.

Ve Shawn Owens, a training partner with James at Circle of Discipline Gym in Minneapolis, won a 10-round unanimous decision over Kudra Abdukakhorov from Uzbekistan in a welterweight bout.

Subriel Mattias took the IBF super lightweight title in Saturday's final fight. Mattias knocked down Jeremias Ponce at the end of the fourth round and then Ponce didn't come out of his corner for the fifth.

The crowd was announced at 4,724, an official sellout for boxing at the Armory.