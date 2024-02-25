SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A 27-year-old woman has been charged with murder for allegedly throwing her 5-month-old daughter from a roof late last year, Jamaican police said Sunday.
Authorities said in a statement that the woman was at home with some relatives and her partner in early December when she became angry that he didn't want to immediately talk about their relationship and stormed out of a room with the baby.
Police said she then went to the building's third floor and threw the girl, named Destiny, to the concrete below.
The girl was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Jamaican woman accused of throwing 5-month-old daughter from roof charged with murder
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with murder for allegedly throwing her 5-month-old daughter from a roof late last year, Jamaican police said Sunday.
World
Israel vows to target Lebanon's Hezbollah even if temporary pause reached with Hamas in Gaza
Israel's defense minister vowed Sunday to step up attacks on Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group even if a cease-fire is reached with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Sports
Golfer ranked 2,930th goes from delivering groceries to earning $216K with 2nd place at Kenya Open
Only a week after he was delivering groceries to make ends meet, the 2,930th-ranked golfer Joe Dean finished tied for second at the Kenya Open on Sunday to earn himself more than $200,000 and a huge shot of confidence for the future.
World
Belarusians vote in a tightly controlled election as the opposition calls for its boycott
Sunday's tightly controlled parliamentary and local elections in Belarus are set to cement the hard-line rule of the country's authoritarian leader, despite a prominent opposition leader's call for a boycott.
Business
Caribbean leaders meet with Haiti's prime minister. Foreign force deployment is on the agenda
Caribbean leaders met with embattled Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Sunday to talk about his country's unrelenting gang violence, with one top official noting that his continued presence as head of government remains a main stumbling block to progress.