Jalen Williams' resilience helps Thunder gain solid position heading into Game 5 vs. Pacers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jalen Williams keeps bouncing back.
The Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star has suffered through poor shooting stretches in each of the past three playoff series. And each time, he's recovered to help the Thunder win critical games.
After two rough shooting nights to start the Finals series against the Indiana Pacers, the 24-year-old forward found his stride.
In Game 4, Williams handled the ball more and was aggressive. He scored 27 points and made 8 of 18 field goals and 11 of 11 free throws. His success helped league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander explode for 35 points as the Thunder won 111-104 to even the series at 2-2 and regain homecourt advantage.
He had similar moments in the Western Conference semifinals against Denver and the conference Finals against Minnesota.
Williams said he doesn't worry about whether shots go in because his confidence comes from his complete game. He's a willing passer and a second-team All-Defense selection.
''I work really hard on my game,'' he said. ''So there won't be a game where I don't shoot well and it affects my confidence to not shoot those shots my teammates need me to shoot. That's the confidence I have going into it, and wherever the shots fall, they fall.''
Indiana has been good at adjusting throughout the season and the series under coach Rick Carlisle. The Pacers, as usual, will be confident in their preparation heading into Game 5 on Monday.