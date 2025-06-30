Jalen Williams is set for wrist surgery after managing injury through Thunder's title run

''The part that I'm most impressed with is in our modern era, when someone has a poor performance or they're not playing to their capability in a game and there's a lot of attention on it, you often see a little birdie make sure that everybody knows that the player is not 100%,'' Presti said during his season-ending meeting with reporters. ''Never happened with this guy, not one time. He powered through. He showed incredible mental endurance and security in himself.''