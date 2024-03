NEW YORK — Jalen Johnson scored 26 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-100 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

De'Andre Hunter had 22 points off the bench and Dejounte Murray finished with 21.

Donte DiVincenzo led the Knicks with 21 points and Bojan Bogdanovic had 19.

Jalen Brunson, who suffered a left knee contusion early in Sunday's game at Cleveland, and Shake Milton, who signed with the Knicks on Tuesday, did not play.

The Hawks led by a game-high 22 points early in the second quarter and were still up 54-33 when the Knicks went on a 13-2 run to trim their deficit to 10.

Atlanta scored the next five points and led 61-50 at halftime.

They still led 70-55 when the Knicks went on a 21-6 streak and tied the game 76-76 on Josh Hart's short jumper with 1:47 remaining in the third.

After another tie, the Hawks scored the final five points and led 83-78 after the third.

Hart's 3-pointer with 6:27 left in the game brought the Knicks within four, 95-91, but the Hawks finished the game on a 21-9 run.

Atlanta scored the game's first six points and never trailed. The Knicks failed to score until Isaiah Hartenstein converted a free throw at 8:26.

The Hawks led 33-15 after the first quarter as the Knicks shot a dismal 22.2% (6 of 27) from the field and 13.3% (2 of 15) from 3-point range with DiVincenzo going a woeful 1 of 9 from behind the arc.

The Knicks attempted a season-high 52 3-pointers, but only made 16 (30.8%).

Saddiq Bey scored 17 points and Clint Capela added 13 for the Hawks.

Precious Achiuwa scored 15 points, Hart had 14, and Miles McBride and Alec Burks each finished with 11.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Cleveland on Wednesday.

Knicks: Host Orlando on Friday.

