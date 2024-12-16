Jalen Hurts accounts for 3 TDs and Eagles beat Steelers 27-13 for franchise-best 10th straight win

The Steelers lost star linebacker T.J Watt to an ankle injury after he chased down Hurts in the fourth quarter. Watt, who leads the Steelers with 11 1/2 sacks, said he was in ‘’wait-and-see'' mode for next week’s division showdown at Baltimore. The 30-year-old former defensive player of the year came away with a rolled ankle that he didn’t necessarily believe was a serious injury.