Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway wins the 5,000 meters at the Paris Olympics after fourth in 1,500

His defense in the shorter event on Tuesday after setting a swift early pace did not go well. That was supposed to be a much-hyped head-to-head showdown between the Olympic champ (Ingebrigtsen) and world champ in the 1,500 (Josh Kerr) — two guys who do not like each other and don't try to hide it — but a lesser-known American, Cole Hocker, came from well back to grab a surprising gold medal.