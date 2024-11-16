ARLINGTON, Texas — Jake Paul wins unanimous decision over Mike Tyson as the hits don't match the hype in eight-round bout.
Jake Paul wins unanimous decision over Mike Tyson as the hits don't match the hype in eight-round bout
Jake Paul wins unanimous decision over Mike Tyson as the hits don't match the hype in eight-round bout.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 16, 2024 at 5:36AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Jake Paul wins unanimous decision over Mike Tyson as the hits don't match the hype in eight-round bout
Jake Paul wins unanimous decision over Mike Tyson as the hits don't match the hype in eight-round bout.