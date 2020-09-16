Jake Odorizzi is off the injured list after being struck in the abdomen by a liner in his last start, and will seek his first victory of the season when he starts for the Twins tonight against the White Sox (7:10, FSN).
Odorizzi's season has been one to forget, with two stays on the IL. He is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA.
The Twins are desperate for a victory. They lost the first two games of the series and are three games behind the first place White Sox with 10 games remaining in the regular season.
Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.43) threw a no-hitter earlier this season and will start for Chicago.
The Twins lineup has not been posted.
WHITE SOX
Tim Anderson, SS
Yasmani Grandal, 1B
Jose Abreu, DH
Eloy Jimenez, LF
Yoan Moncada, 3B
James McCann, C
Luis Robert, CF
Nomar Mazara, RF
Nick Madrigal, 2B
