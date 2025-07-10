Jake Knapp shares Scottish Open lead with 64 as McIlroy shakes off rust and salvages 68

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Jake Knapp is loving links golf so much he'd like to extend his stay another week, and he took a step toward that Thursday with a 6-under 64 that put him in a four-way share of the lead after the opening round of the Scottish Open.
The blustery conditions at The Renaissance Club were not enough to keep more than half of the 156-man field at par or better, although Rory McIlroy had to birdie his last three holes — and make a 25-foot bogey putt on the 15th hole — for a 68.
Sepp Straka had eight birdies in his round of 64, also joined by Nico Echavarria and Victor Perez atop the leaderboard alongside Knapp. Four other players were one shot behind, while Scottie Scheffler had to settle for a 67 and was three back.
Knapp is among those who have not qualified for the British Open next week at Royal Portrush. The Open is offering spots to the leading three players at The Renaissance Club who are not already in the field.
His current itinerary is to leave Monday for Boston and then to home in California.
''As of right now,'' he said. ''Hopefully, I can change that.''
Perez isn't set for Portrush, either. He birdied three of his last four holes, finishing with a birdie putt from 25 feet on the 18th hole that played into the wind.
Scheffler, who missed the Scottish Open last year to spend more time at home with his newborn son, played in the morning and started with a 30-foot eagle putt. He gave himself plenty of chances the rest of the way, but failed to hole enough birdie putts inside 10 feet.