The Opening Day lineup questions have been answered for the Twins as they start the 60-game season at 7:10 p.m. (FSN) against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Byron Buxton won't be ready for the opener, and Jake Cave (pictured) will replace him in center field.

Manager Rocco Baldelli will go with his alternate left and right lineup, with Nelson Cruz moving from his familiar No. 3 spot to cleanup. Luis Arraez is hitting ninth.

Here's the Twins' batting order:

Max Kepler, RF

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Mitch Garver, C

Jake Cave, CF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Luis Arraez, 2B

Starting pitcher: Jose Berrios

And for the White Sox:

Tim Anderson, SS

Yoan Moncada, 3B

Bobby Abreu, 1B

Yasmani Grandal, C

Edwin Encarnacion, DH

Eloy Jiminez, LF

Luis Robert, CF

Nicky Delmonico, RF

Leury Garcia, 2B

Starting pitcher: Lucas Giolito