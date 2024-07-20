MIAMI — Jake Burger homered and doubled to help the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 6-4 on Friday night.

Nick Fortes had two hits and an RBI, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled twice and stole a base for Miami. The Marlins overcame Jeff McNeil's two-homer game for New York.

Down 5-4, New York threatened with one out against Miami reliever Calvin Faucher in the eighth when José Iglesias walked and McNeil reached on an infield single. A wild pitch from Faucher advanced both runners before Iglesias was tagged out at home while attempting to score on Harrison Bader's grounder to shortstop Xavier Edwards.

Tanner Scott relieved Faucher and ended New York's threat by retiring Francisco Lindor on a pop-out to second. Scott, the Marlins' NL All-Star representative, also worked a perfect ninth for his 15th save.

Fortes hit an RBI single off reliever Dedniel Nuñez in the eighth to pad the Marlins' lead.

Miami reliever Anthony Bender (4-2) got the final out in the fifth for the victory.

The Mets narrowed a 4-0 deficit on McNeil's solo homer and J.D Martinez's sacrifice fly against Edward Cabrera in the fifth.

Cabrera was lifted after issuing his fifth walk with two out in the fifth. The right-hander gave up two runs and five hits.

Burger's blast to lead off the fifth increased Miami's lead before McNeil connected again with a two-run shot against reliever Andrew Nardi in the sixth.

Xavier Edwards' run-scoring single and Emmanuel Rivera's sacrifice fly against Mets starter Sean Manaea (6-4) in the second put Miami ahead 2-0.

The Marlins increased their advantage in the third, when Burger hit an RBI double and scored on Josh Bell's single to centerfield.

Manaea allowed five runs and eight hits over five innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (shoulder) is scheduled to throw approximately 85 pitches in a rehab outing with Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. Senga's second appearance with the minor league club is considered the last step before he joins the Mets next week for his season debut. ... LHP José Quintana was scratched from his scheduled start in the second game of the series Saturday because of a fever.

Marlins: Placed OF Dane Myers (left ankle fracture) on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 15, and activated INF Otto López from the injured list.

UP NEXT

RHP Luis Severino (6-3, 3.78) was set to tart for the Mets on Saturday against RHP Roddery Muñoz (1-4, 5.47).

